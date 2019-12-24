Deputies investigating 'suspicious death' in Flagler County

article

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of Florida Ave. in Bunnell on Monday afternoon.

“This is the very beginning stages of a suspicious death investigation,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We ask that if anyone has any information regarding this death, please call us.”

No other information has been released. This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Flagler County Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911 or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS. You could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.



