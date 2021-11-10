Deputies: Man tries to rob gas station with screw driver, employees fight back

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says a Citra man was arrested for attempted robbery after using a screwdriver to threaten employees at a gas station.

It all happened Sunday night at the Circle K on U.S. Highway 441. Haley Scheuer was finishing up her shift.

"I was shocked. I mean, that was the first incident I have ever been in," said Scheuer.

Deputies say 49-year-old Vincent Lamura was trying to buy beer at the gas station but his card kept getting declined. They say he decided to come back with a weapon.

"Walked up to the clerk, threatened the clerk, said ‘Give me all the money!’ with the screwdriver in this hand," explained Marion County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Paul Bloom.

But investigators said two of the men working that night fought back. They got Lamura in a chokehold and held him there until help arrived.

"Trying to keep him calm, tried to keep him on the floor, asked about family and things like that," Scheuer said about those tense moments.

Deputies say Lamura told them he used the screwdriver just to scare employees and said he doesn’t know what he was thinking.

"If you’re wrestling with a bad guy who just tried to rob you with a screwdriver. One minute is a long time to do that. Very brave of these clerks," Bloom said.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida headlines: