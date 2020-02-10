Deputies warn of phone scam that says you missed jury duty, must pay fine or be arrested

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens of a new phone scam.

They said that the scammer claims to work for the court or law enforcement and they threaten to arrest the person for missing jury duty unless they pay a fine.

"This is Sgt. Mike Jones with the Sheriff's Office. You were supposed to show up for jury duty last week. You missed it. If you don't pay a fine today, a warrant will be issued for your arrest," the scam call says.

The Sheriff's Office said that notifications from the court will primarily be mailed on official letterhead or served in person. No one from the courts or law enforcement will ever ask you for payment for missing jury duty. They advise that if you receive this call, you should hang up and call law enforcement.

"Be smart, be prepared, and if they call you, hang up and call us," Orange County Sheriff Mina and Ninth Judicial Circuit Court Chief Judge Donald Myers said in a video posted on Twitter.

If you think you have been the victim of jury fraud, report it to Orange County at 407-836-2023 or Osceola County at 407-742-2421.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.