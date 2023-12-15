DeSantis activates Florida State Guard ahead of storm hitting Florida this weekend

Stream FOX 35 News:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday activated the Florida State Guard to assist state, county, and local agencies ahead of a potent low-pressure, tropical storm-like system that is over the Gulf of Mexico and expected to impact the state this weekend.

"The Florida State Guard plays an essential role in Florida’s preparation for and swift response to severe weather," Gov. DeSantis said of the civilian volunteer force. "We thank them for their willingness to mobilize on short notice as we prepare for potential severe weather impacts this weekend."

The Florida Division of Emergency Management is also making preparations as it instructs Floridians to plan for flooding, strong wind gusts, and the possibility of isolated tornadoes.

Saturday night and Sunday morning are expected to be stormy over most of the state. Winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected across much of the coastline, with gusts up to 45 mph or greater. Gale warnings have been issued along the coast.