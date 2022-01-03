Demand for monoclonal antibody treatments outweighs supplies as COVID cases surge

To help battle the COVID-19 omicron variant surge, Florida Gov. DeSantis is pushing for more monoclonal antibody treatment centers. Like many testing sites, the demand is outweighing the supply.

"It’s all locked and loaded. It’s just a matter of the Federal government giving us more doses to administer for the Floridians who need it," said Gov. DeSantis.

The governor claims his administration pushed for the federal government to release more supplies for the treatments. In the end, the feds listened.

"We will do an additional site in Central Florida, and we also have the capacity to increase the existing footprint, which we do have a good existing footprint, and we have the ability to add five to 10 more sites as the demand may be," said DeSantis.

Booking an appointment for treatment is no easy task. The facility located at Clarcona Elementary School in Apopka is booked for the day. CDR Health says they are doing about 37 treatments a day. They tell FOX 35 News they will work with Orange County to open more sites as needed.

Over in Seminole County, the infusion center run by True Health is booked solid until the 13th.

"It’s a way of fighting the disease when you don’t have enough fight in you," said Dr. Todd Husty, the Medical Director of the Sanford Fire Department.

Anyone over the age of 12 who has tested positive for COVID-19 and is at high risk for severe illness is eligible for the free treatment. The treatment works best within five to 10 days of showing symptoms.

"If they have severe symptoms they need easy access to the monoclonal antibodies," said Husty. "Easy access has kind of gotten out of hand due to so much need for supply."

Dr. Husty says Seminole County is just starting to hear about where sites might be located. He says fire departments are preparing to help.

"I know that the Seminal County Fire Department has ordered more infusions so that we can start doing them," said Husty.

