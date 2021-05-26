DeSantis: Florida teachers, principals to get $1,000 bonuses

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday visited a school in Sarasota where he thanked teachers for the sacrifice during a difficult school year.

The governor gave an update on bonuses the state plans to award to all public school teachers and principals at schools across the state.

"When I sign the budget in the coming days we will deliver on our initiative to give $1,000 bonuses to every teacher and every classroom teacher. That’s almost 175,000 individuals and so we’re really proud of that," he said.

In an interview with FOX35 back in March, Orange County Teachers Union President Wendy Doromal said $1,000 is not enough.

RELATED: DeSantis proposes one-time, $1,000 bonus for Florida first responders

"A thousand dollars, if you think about what they went through this year, is pretty insulting. We ask for a supplement per quarter for teaching hybrid. When you look at paying 2% of the total amount that’s not such a generous offer is it," she said.

The money for the bonuses is coming from the third round of the elementary and secondary school emergency relief fund.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida headlines.