Developer hopes to bring luxury apartments to Volusia Mall

An Orlando developer plans to bring 350 luxury apartments to the site of the old Macy’s at the Volusia Mall in Daytona Beach.

Legacy Partners tells FOX 35 the complex would likely be called Legacy Daytona. The company hopes the project drives traffic to the mall, allowing residents to walk to shops and restaurants.

Pat Milton is part of a declining crowd still shopping in person. Milton said she’s sad to see department stores shutter; however, she hopes the project helps existing businesses.

"If it's going to bring business back to the mall, that would be good," she said.

Todd Brown owns a barber shop directly across from where the apartments would be built. Brown thinks the entire mall needs a transformation. He said combining shopping and living could be the first step to big change.

"I mean it could work for everybody, so we’ll see," he said.

The company hopes to break ground in April of next year.