Diana Ross, Khalid headline Universal Orlando's Mardi Gras 2022 concerts

article

Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras returns next month and the resort promises "star-studded live concerts, a spectacular Mardi Gras parade, and savory cuisine inspired by diverse flavors from around the world."

The event, which runs from February 5 through April 24, is included in the price of admission to Universal Studios Florida, along with special offers exclusive to Florida residents.

Music legend Diana Ross, global superstar Khalid, Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Marshmello, and 12 other top artists will perform live on select nights during Universal’s Mardi Gras celebration. All concerts will take place at the Music Plaza stage.

Diana Ross performs at the 'Keep the Promise' 2019 World AIDS Day Concert Presented by AIDS Healthcare Foundation on November 29, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation)

Khalid performs during the 2021 Black Entrepreneurs Day at The Apollo Theater on October 06, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Marshmello (L) and Kane Brown perform onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Expand

UNIVERSAL ORLANDO’S MARDI GRAS 2022 CONCERT LINEUP

February 5, Sugar Ray

February 12, Diana Ross

February 19, Barenaked Ladies

February 20, Styx

February 26, Jon Pardi

March 5, LL COOL J feat. DJ Z-Trip

March 6, Marshmello

March 12, Lee Brice

March 13, Becky G

March 18, Khalid

March 19, Seal

March 20, Gavin DeGraw

March 25, The Revivalists

March 26, Jimmie Allen

March 27, Jason Derulo

"PLANET MARDI GRAS" PARADE

The theme for this year's parade is "Planet Mardi Gras" which features "six incredibly-detailed floats that fuse Mardi Gras flare with cosmic-inspired elements like comets, rockets, Martians and more – inviting guests to catch beads by the handful." These new floats join Universal’s traditional lineup of New Orleans-inspired floats, the resort says.

FLAVORS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

A "Mardi Gras Food and Beverage" card will be available for purchase so that guests may sample a variety of signature dishes and some new items.

"Guests can take their taste buds on an international culinary journey with dishes like the tasty Crawfish Boil and melt-in-your-mouth beignets from New Orleans, Coconut Curry Shrimp Laksa (a sweet and spicy noodle soup) from Southeast Asia, Vegan Samosa with spicy green chutney from India, and Salchipapas (a popular street food made with sausage and potatoes) from Central America," the resort says.

Crawfish Boil at Universal's Mardi Gras

Coconut Shrimp Laksa at Universal's Mardi Gras

Vegan Samosa with Spicy Green Chutney at Universal's Mardi Gras

Salchipapas at Universal's Mardi Gras

Shrimp Po'Boy at Universal Orlando's Hotels

"FLOAT FACTORY WAREHOUSE" TRIBUTE STORE

The Mardi Gras Tribute Store also returns with an all-new theme, "Float Factory Warehouse."

"Upon entering, guests will venture through four highly themed rooms designed to visually depict the creative process of bringing a parade float to life. As guests browse the latest Mardi Gras gear and themed treats within the retail space, they’ll see everything from pencil sketches and scale models to parade décor and an actual, full-size Mardi Gras float," the resort says.

A scene from the 2020 tribute store at Universal's Mardi Gras, shown during a preview on Wednesday, Jan 29, 2020. (Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

OFFERS FOR FLORIDA RESIDENTS

Florida Residents who purchase a 2-Park, 2-Day ticket to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure get an additional TWO DAYS FREE – giving them four (4) days to enjoy theme park thrills and the non-stop fun of Universal’s Mardi Gras. Plus, they can add a 1-Day ticket to Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park for only $29 more. This offer is available for purchase through March 31 and is valid for use until June 30 with no blackout dates, and can be used on non-consecutive days. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com.

Florida Residents can also book special Universal Orlando hotel rates starting from $84 per night (plus tax) on select dates now through February 16.

Get the most up-to-date forecast, sign up for weather alerts, and view live interactive radar for Orlando and Central Florida.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest launch updates.