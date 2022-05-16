Diesel prices putting truckers out of business, impacting store shelves



The price of gasoline is soaring, and diesel fuel is climbing right along with it. Florida has one of the highest diesel prices in the nation with an average of $5.63 a gallon. These prices are having a massive domino effect starting with America’s backbone, truckers.

"The cost of diesel is single-handedly taking us out of the game one by one no matter how big you are," said Joshua Jenkins.

It’s been a bumpy ride of late for Jenkins. The veteran trucker has watched drivers turn down essential shipments because the price to haul it is more than what the job pays. "If you’re getting paid $2 per mile you’re not taking that load no matter if it is baby formula or orange juice because the cost of diesel is $5 plus. You just can’t take that load," said Jenkins.

Last year, Jenkins and others in the trucking business saw a massive boom in profits as the trucking shortage led to bigger jobs and bigger wages. Now the price of diesel has led to shortened trips, cutbacks on jobs, and it is putting some out of business. "I put $500 in this morning. Just for one day," said Owner, Operator Manny Soliz.

Soliz says he is keeping his trips simple. He’s only shipping from Central Florida to Georgia and back until diesel prices improve. "I don’t know what’s going on now, but we know it’s a little hard for us, but we hope everything gets better," said Soliz.

A gasoline truck drives along a road on May 02, 2022 in Richmond, California. The price of diesel has reached an all-time high in the U.S. and is causing trouble in the trucking industry. The average price of diesel is at $5.296 per gallon. (Photo by Expand

Jenkins says he’s thankful to still be in business but for the first time in nearly a decade of work, he’s wondering if he can keep trucking along. "Each day out here you never know what’s going to happen," said Jenkins. "You are having to pinch pennies more than I used to because you’re not sure if that load you are used to taking might not be there anymore."

Jenkins and Soliz hope things turn around soon. Although even if they do, they wonder how long it’ll be before things truly recover.