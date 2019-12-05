Disney guests report delays, ride errors on new Star Wars ride on opening day

article

Crowds came from far, far, away to ride Disney Hollywood Studios highly anticipated 'Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance,' opening Thursday.

Unfortunately, many riders will have to come back another day after several tweeted out that all passes for Thursday's opening have been given out. Several of the guests that have gotten on have reported ride errors, with some even having to exit the attraction mid-ride.

The excitement started on Thursday morning, as excited Star Wars fanatics posted photos and videos to social media of the crowds gathering.

"Can't actually believe we're here in Florida for the opening of #RiseoftheResistance today!!!" tweeted Twitter user Flamingo Family.

"#RiseOfTheResistance was AMAZING!" wrote Kevin Graham. "Best ride I’ve ever been on anywhere. This deserves a park to itself. Soooooo good! Thank you #Disney #StarWars you went to the stars and back with this one!"

Advertisement

Getting to ride the attraction hit a snag when parkgoers took to social media to report that the ride was experiencing delays.

"#RiseOfTheResistance broke down and we’re stuck. We’re being evacuated," tweeted WDW News Today.

Many riders posted photos of a return ticket they said was issued to them which would allow them to come back to the attraction later in the day.

"At 7:05am we were evac from #RiseOfTheResistance We were given this paper return for Rise and a digital for another ride," Twitter user Kennythepirate.com tweeted.

FOX 35 News has reached out to Disney for comment.

Parks guests tweeted from the ride after issues appeared to be fixed. However, Twitter user David Heller posted a photo saying that the ride was full for the day.

The sign read, "We apologize, at this time, all boarding groups for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance virtual queue have been distributed for the day."

The ride, which Walt Disney World describes as a "harrowing adventure" that will "blur the lines between fantasy and reality," will place riders in the middle of a battle between the 'Resistance' and the 'First Order' after taking off from Batuu in a transport ship. They receive orders from Rey and droid BB-8 to welcome new Resistance recruits and reunited with General Leia Organa at an off-planet location. While on the way, riders are captured by a First Order Star Destroyer. With the help of some heroes from the Resistance, they must seek to escape Kylo Ren and the First Order.

According to Walt Disney World, the new attraction is the "most ambitious, immersive, advanced, action-packed attraction we've ever created."

Tune in to FOX 35 News at 5 and 6 p.m. for the latest.