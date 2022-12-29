Disney issues behavior warning to parkgoers as fights increase: 'Be the magic you want to see'

Disney is warning guests to be on their best behavior at the California and Florida resorts after an uptick in fights at the parks.

Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World added courtesy sections to the "Know Before You Go" section on their website reminding guests that inappropriate behavior can result in being kicked off the property.

For California parkgoers, Disneyland's warning reads, "We ask all who come to this happy place to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion. To help guests have a safe and enjoyable experience, we regularly update our Disneyland resort rules."

Additionally, in the property rules section, the park asks that guests show "common courtesy" to other guests and cast members (employees) by "not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive or offensive behavior, jumping lines or saving places in lines for others."

The California park has experienced similar altercations, most recently with a brawl during Memorial Day weekend that resulted in the removal of several guests.

At the time, a spokesperson for Disneyland issued the following statement to Fox 11 LA:

"We do not condone this type of reprehensible behavior. Disneyland Resort security intervened swiftly, deescalated the situation and removed the guests from the park."

In 2019, a fight involving at least four relatives broke out in the Mickey's Toontown section of Disneyland. In a then-viral video of the incident, children could be heard screaming and crying in the background.