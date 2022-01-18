'Disney on Broadway' concert series, food offerings are highlights of 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Arts

Running from Jan. 14 through Feb. 21, 2022 – right in the midst of the 18-month-long Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary Celebration – the 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Arts will showcase visual, culinary, and performing arts from across the globe. This year, the chefs and mixologists have crafted items that aren’t just delicious, but truly works of art.

The "World’s Most Magical Celebration" welcomes the return of the Disney on Broadway Concert Series, with three performances each evening headlined by Broadway stars performing favorite songs from more than 25 years of award-winning DISNEY ON BROADWAY stage productions.

Here’s the full lineup of jaw-dropping talents performing at this year’s DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series:

Jan. 14, 16, 17, 20 & 21 – Arielle Jacobs ("Aladdin") & Adam Jacobs ("Aladdin")

Jan. 15, 18, 19, 22 & 23 – Kerry Butler ("Beauty and the Beast") & Telly Leung ("Aladdin")

Jan. 24, 26, 27, 30, 31 and Feb. 3 & 4 – Heidi Blickenstaff ("Freaky Friday," "The Little Mermaid") & Robert Creighton ("Frozen")

Jan. 25, 28, 29 and Feb. 1, 2, 5 & 6 – Kara Lindsay ("Newsies") & Dan DeLuca ("Newsies")

Feb. 7, 9, 10, 13, 14, 17 & 18 – Ashley Brown ("Mary Poppins") & Josh Strickland ("Tarzan")

Feb. 8, 11, 12, 15, 16, 19 & 20 – Kissy Simmons ("The Lion King") & Michael James Scott ("Aladdin")

Feb. 21 – Special, extended finale performance featuring Brown, Strickland, Simmons & Scott

All shows are performed at America Gardens Theatre and are included with theme park admission.

