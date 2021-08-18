Disney retires FastPass, launches 'Disney Genie' and 'Lightning Lane'

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort on Wednesday announced the debut of Disney Genie, which is described as "a complementary and convenient new digital service" to help park guests better plan their day.

Disney Genie guides guests through the theme parks with tips that can help reduce time in lines and take the guesswork out of "what’s next," Disney said.

Built right into the My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps, Disney Genie includes a personalized itinerary feature to map out an entire day.

"From specific attractions, foodie experiences and entertainment, to general interests like Disney princesses, villains, Pixar, Star Wars, thrill rides and more – just tell Disney Genie what you want to do and it will do the planning for you," Disney said.

Here are a few more features:

Get Itinerary Updates from Morning to Night : Disney Genie will continue to update your itinerary throughout your day, so you can be more spontaneous and go with the flow.

Find Your Favorites at a Glance : Create your very own personal tip board to instantly see your favorites. It will display current AND forecasted future wait times, helping you predict when you might experience quicker entry to attractions.

Enjoy More Flexibility and Fun: Disney Genie brings existing planning features together in one place. Join a virtual queue at certain attractions, make dining and experience reservations, mobile order food at many locations, get help from a virtual assistant, and more.

Disney is also launching two other options for enjoying the theme parks, through a new queue called the Lightning Lane entrance.

Disney Genie+ service (available for purchase): For the price of $15 per ticket per day at Walt Disney World Resort, choose the next available time to arrive at a variety of attractions and experiences using the Lightning Lane entrance. You can make one selection at a time, throughout the day – from classics like Haunted Mansion to thrill rides like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and newer favorites like Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run (attractions subject to limited availability). This convenient option is the next evolution of the fan-favorite Disney MaxPass service from Disneyland Resort. Disney Genie+ will also include Disney parks-themed audio experiences and photo features to capture your memories – augmented reality lenses for those visiting Walt Disney World Resort and unlimited Disney PhotoPass downloads from your day if you are visiting Disneyland Resort.

Individual attraction selections (available for purchase): Schedule a time to arrive at up to two highly demanded attractions each day using the Lightning Lane entrance – like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Magic Kingdom Park and Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure park (subject to limited availability; attractions not included with Disney Genie+). Pricing for this option will vary by date, attraction, and park and will be announced closer to launch.

Lightning Lane selections will be made on the same day of your visit and can be used across multiple theme parks, great for those who love the Park Hopper option. Attractions continue to offer a traditional standby queue, or a virtual queue at certain attractions like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – to maximize flexibility.

The FASTPASS, FastPass+, and Disney MaxPass services will be retired, the company says.

For more details on Disney Genie, visit DisneyWorld.com/DisneyGenie.