Disney sues Florida online retailer selling knock-off Mickey ears

Disney Enterprises, Inc., is suing a Florida-based online retailer accused of selling counterfeit Disney merchandise after multiple cease-and-desist requests were ignored, according to court documents.

The House of Mouse filed its lawsuit Thursday, accusing The Secret Disney Group and Popsella Marketplace – owned by defendants Christopher Martin and Hannah Martin – of selling knock-off goods based on Disney properties .

The merchandise includes face masks, magnets, hair accessories, mouse ear headware, stickers, decals, keychains, hat, fanny packs and buttons, according to Disney's complaint.

These counterfeit goods were sold at secretdisneygroup.com, sparklingdreamers.com, sparklingmembers.com and popsella.com, the lawsuit states.

The Secret Disney Group is also accused of selling the fake merchandise on online platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Etsy, eBay and Amazon, where legitimate Disney products and designs are also sold.

The lawsuit further claims that the Secret Disney Group used Disney's trademarked Mickey Mouse and castle designs to confuse customers and give the false impression that these products were sold with authorization from Disney.

Disney said that Martin was sent multiple cease-and-desist letters in December 2021, but those requests were ignored, and the Secret Disney Group continued to sell knock-off merchandise under different names, including "Sparkling Dreamers" and "Sparkling Members."

The lawsuit seeks to stop Martin from using Disney's trademarked and copyrighted properties.