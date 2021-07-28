Disney to once again require masks for all guests while indoors beginning July 30

Walt Disney World says face coverings will be required in certain parts of the resort starting this weekend. The new rules apply "regardless of vaccination status," Disney posted on its website.

Beginning Friday, July 30, face-coverings are required for all guests (ages 2 and up) while indoors and in Disney buses, monorails, and Disney Skyliner, regardless of vaccination status.

This includes upon entering and throughout all attractions. Face coverings remain optional for all guests in outdoor common areas.

Disney clarified requirements for park visitors before July 30, which are detailed below. For more on Walt Disney World's mask policies, visit their website.

Face Covering Requirements until July 30

While face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) while in Disney buses, monorail, and Disney Skyliner, they are now optional in most areas for Guests who are fully vaccinated.

While we do not require proof of vaccination, we expect Guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations and upon entering and throughout all attractions and transportation except ferry boats. All face coverings (whether disposable or reusable) should:

Be made with at least 2 layers of breathable material

Fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin

Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

Be secured with ties or ear loops and allow the Guest to remain hands-free

Face coverings should not contain valves, mesh material, or holes.

Costume masks are not considered appropriate and are prohibited from being worn, in alignment with our existing rules.

Face coverings may have an integrated transparent plastic panel to aid in viewing the wearer’s mouth.

These face coverings should:

Be a fabric face - covering featuring a solid plastic panel containing no openings that is attached to the fabric on all sides using tight knit stitching

Meet all face-covering requirements listed above

Fully Vaccinated Guests

Face-coverings are required for vaccinated guests on all transportation except ferry boats, including transportation entrances. Face-coverings are optional at all other locations at Walt Disney World Resort.

Guests Who Are Not Fully Vaccinated

Face-coverings are required for unvaccinated guests upon entering and throughout all attractions, in all indoor theaters, including theater entrances, on all transportation except ferry boats, including transportation entrances, in all indoor locations, including restaurants, except when actively eating or drinking while stationary. Face-coverings are optional in outdoor common areas and pool decks.

