Disney World to live stream New Year's Eve fireworks show from Magic Kingdom

If you can't make it to 'The Most Magical Place on Earth' to ring in 2020, no worries: you'll be able to watch Disney World's New Year's Eve fireworks from wherever you are.

According to Disney Parks Blog, the "Fantasy in the Sky Fireworks” show will be live streamed from the Magic Kingdom on Dec. 31. The live stream will begin at 11:45 p.m. ET.

The stream is being started a few minutes before midnight so the theme park can share some highlights of what's to come at the parks in the new year!

You'll be able to catch the live stream on the Disney Parks Blog page HERE.

In the meantime, check out video of last year's fireworks show below: