Dispute between neighbors in Poinciana ends in deadly shooting, deputies say

An argument between two residents in a Central Florida neighborhood ended tragically in a deadly shooting, authorities reported.

According to law enforcement officials, the individual who fled the scene in Poinciana has been taken in for questioning. However, no charges have been filed in connection with the incident.

Law enforcement presence remained significant on Birmingham Drive as investigators delved into the circumstances surrounding the shootout. Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office arrived around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday and determined the shooting was the result of a dispute between neighbors. One of the individuals involved is accused of shooting the other, who succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

Residents of the area expressed shock at the incident, noting that it is the first shooting they can recall in the neighborhood.

"I think that it’s bad – especially that it’s two neighbors that’s next to each other. It’s crazy," said Zahhell Esquilin, a local resident. "Around here, it’s really quiet. It’s mostly a lot of little kids."

Authorities have labeled the incident as isolated, emphasizing that it does not reflect broader safety concerns in the area.

The suspected shooter is currently undergoing questioning by law enforcement officials.