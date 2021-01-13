Dollar General to pay employees if they get the COVID-19 vaccine

Dollar General is offering to pay employees who get the COVID-19 vaccine.

It's not a requirement that employees get vaccinated, but Dollar General is encouraging it and hoping a little extra cash is enough incentive to do that.

"If you give me some money, I’m going to do it. I’m going to do it," said David Robertson, who lives in Sanford.

"It’s a good thing that they offered it and gave you that choice," said Ray Rivera, who lives in St. Cloud.

RELATED: $2,000 checks: Biden to release stimulus package plan

In a statement, the store explained, "The CDC currently recommends the next phase of vaccinations be offered to frontline essential workers, [and] we want to be on the forefront of facilitating our employees' ability to receive the COVID-19 vaccine if they so choose."

Advertisement

The company goes on to explain they don't want their employees to have to choose between receiving a vaccine or coming to work, so they'll pay employees an extra four hours' worth of regular pay if they get the vaccine.

RELATED: COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed at Publix stores in Volusia, Flagler counties

"That’s great, to pay the employees for the vaccine. That’s great. I might go in and get me a job," said Dave Anderson, who lives in Sanford.

"I guess I’m working at the wrong place then."

But some said they wouldn't be so quick to jump at the offer.

"I would wait a few years before I even get it just to make for sure. I wouldn’t care about the money because I mean at the end of the day, what if something happens?"

"Right now I’m kind of leery about taking it. I think a lot of people are feeling that way right now. At the end of the day, if they offer it, that’s nice. That’s the bottom line," said Rivera.

Dollar General says this will apply to hourly employees. Salaried employees would get additional store hours to accommodate time away from the store. They're working to offer something similar to distribution and transportation employees as well.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.