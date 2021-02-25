Double murder-suicide shocks quiet Tavares neighborhood

Police have been busy collecting evidence after three people were found dead inside a Tavares home. Authorities are investigating the incident as a double murder-suicide.

Police said it was just before 3 o’clock Thursday morning when neighbors off Lakecrest Drive heard shots fired.

"Several neighbors say they heard gunshots. They heard three and then a couple more, maybe five or six," said Tavares Police Lt Sarah Coursey.

Officers said they never received any calls until around 9 a.m. when they were asked to check on someone in the home.

"They didn’t show up to work, was the issue," Lt. Coursey explained.

Advertisement

Investigators are trying to figure out what happened.

"It appears the male homeowner and the female are victims and another male is deceased by suicide."

"Felt bad for the ones involved," said Tavares resident Tom Winn. "Wouldn’t expect it to happen in this area. It’s a quiet neighborhood. This area is known for being very protective, very quiet. Never had a serious problem."

Police said this is an isolated incident, which poses no danger to the community.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.