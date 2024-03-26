Man accused in 2021 murders of Florida mom and her 1-year-old daughter arrested in New Jersey: deputies

article

The man accused of shooting and killing a woman and her 1-year-old daughter in Orange County back in 2021 was arrested last week, deputies said.

Doujon Duwayne Griffiths, 23, was arrested during a traffic stop in New Jersey when officers noticed his outstanding first-degree murder warrants in Florida, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

On Sept. 7, 2021, 20-year-old Massania Malcolm, her boyfriend, and their young daughter, Jordania, were shot while inside a friend's car outside their apartment on Lake Heritage Circle. Malcolm and her daughter were found dead days later in that vehicle, which was found in a parking lot on Lake Ellenor Drive.

A warrant was then issued for Griffiths' arrest. Nearly three years later, Griffiths was arrested by the Linden Police Department. He will be extradited to Florida, though a timeframe has not been announced.

Massania Malcolm and her 1-year-old daughter Jordania (Photos via Orange County Sheriff's Office)

Griffiths will also face a charge of attempted murder for shooting Malcolm's boyfriend, who survived the ordeal, deputies said.

"No matter how many years have passed, we never forget our victims, and we hope this arrest brings some sense of peace and closure to our community and the two families shattered by this horribly tragic case," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.