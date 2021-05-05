'Dream Chaser': Plane under development could take tourists to space

A new spaceplane could one day take tourists above the atmosphere.

The Sierra Nevada space agency showed off an inflatable demo of what its new plane will look like. Executives said that they believe the 'Dream Chaser' plane would be attractive to space tourists since it looks like a plane and not a rocket.

They also said that it is capable of landing on a runway like a plane.

"There is a lot of investment interest in commercial space. So, carving this part of the company out allows us to take advantage of that and help us speed up our plans," Sierra Nevada Executive Vice President Dr. Janet Kavandi said.

The company hopes to get the space plane ready by next year.

