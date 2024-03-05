Driver cut from car after crash with ambulance in Marion County

An ambulance and a car collided head-on in Marion County.

The Marion County Fire Rescue (MCFR) ambulance was reportedly on the way to a medical call in Ocala when the crash happened just before 9 a.m. near SW 83rd Ave Road and SW Highway 484.

The driver of the car had to be cut from the wreckage and rushed to a hospital with serious injuries. Two firefighters inside the ambulance are expected to be okay.

"We extend our thoughts and prayers to the driver," said MCFR Fire Chief James Banta. "Our priority is the well-being and safety of everyone involved"

MORE HEADLINES:

The Florida Highway Patrol is actively investigating the cause of the accident.

"We are cooperating fully with their investigation to understand the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event," Chief Banta added.

While the road was temporarily closed, it has since been reopened.