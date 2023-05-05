Driver crashes into Florida home after likely suffering medical emergency, troopers say

A 38-year-old Kissimmee man likely suffered a possible medical episode when he crashed his SUV into an Osceola County home Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. at Camino Real Drive near Marebella Drive in Kissimmee.

Troopers said the driver lost control and ran off the roadway onto the sidewalk. His vehicle then collided with a mailbox, striking the front of another car that was stopped on Marebella Drive. After hitting the mailbox, FHP said the SUV then crashed into the front wall of the house, and the vehicle became engulfed in flames.

RELATED: Florida family regroups, recovers after car slams into home, setting it ablaze

The collision also burned a large portion of the home.

One neighbor told FOX 35 News the impact of the crash was so loud, it sounded like an airplane.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ A home on Camino Real Drive in Kissimmee was damaged by a fire after an SUV crashed into the home. Authorities said the driver likely suffered a medical episode before losing control of the vehicle. [Credit: Family handout]

MORE HEADLINES:

The driver was taken to Osceola Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities said there were eight people inside the home when the crash happened. None were struck by the SUV, but a 65-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The crash remains under investigation.