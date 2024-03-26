Drivers walk away from shocking crash in Port Orange: 'Could have turned for the worse'

Authorities in Port Orange said the occupants of two vehicles that collided at the intersection of Clyde Morris Blvd. and Herbert St. walked away with "no significant injuries."

Investigators said that it appeared both drivers purposely ran a red light before crashing into each other yet were able to escape what "easily could have turned for the worse," officials said.

MORE HEADLINES:

"Traffic safety is a must!" the Port Orange Police Department posted on its Facebook page. "Trying to 'beat' or run a red light commonly turns bad, not only for violator, but other vehicles and pedestrians in the area."

Both were cited for running the red light, according to police.