Drug that could potentially treat coronavirus is on its way to Florida

A drug being tested as a possible treatment for the coronavirus is on its way to Florida.

The drug, generic hydroxychloroquine, has previously been used to treat malaria. It has yet to receive FDA approval as an official treatment for COVID-19. The drug is considered part of an experimental treatment for the coronavirus and has been extremely effective in a number of cases.

Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered the drug to be sent and released to all Florida hospitals. He said that he wants Florida patients to have access to the medication, citing that "I'm not telling anyone to take it or not, but I do believe in the idea of the right to try."

