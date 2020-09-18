Duke Energy crews head to the Panhandle to help with Sally recovery

article

Duke Energy is sending a team from Central Florida to the Florida Panhandle to help restore power following Hurricane Sally.

More than half a million outages were reported after the storm.

Duke Energy is sending around 220 crews and contract partners, which include linemen and vegetation management workers.

Restoring power after a hurricane often times requires a lot of help removing debris and down trees just to get to the affected areas.

MORE NEWS: Tropical depression in the Gulf could strengthen into CAT 1 hurricane

Duke energy often supports other utility companies in times like these, paying it forward because you never know when it could be your turn to need help after a hurricane.

Advertisement

The employees are leaving Friday morning and don’t know how long they will be gone. It was just three weeks ago that Duke sent crews to Louisiana after Hurricane Laura slammed into the coast near the Texas state line.

Workers say it’s all part of what they do.

RELATED: DeSantis says 'boots on the ground' needed to assess Sally damage

"It's challenging but that's what makes it fun. We like to solve problems, and that's part of the reason we do what we do. Like to solve problems, like to help people. We enjoy working outside, we enjoy working in the elements, so this is like really where it's at for us."

The 10 trucks filled with Duke Energy crews roll out Friday morning.