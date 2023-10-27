Eagles add lone Florida show to farewell tour

Stream FOX 35:

The Eagles announced this summer they would embark on their final tour after 52 years of performing. Now, the "Hotel California" rockers have added a handful of more dates to the tour that kicked off in September, giving Floridians the chance to say goodbye.

The Eagles, and special guest Steely Dan, will take over Hollywood's Hard Rock Live on March 1, 2024, the band announced this week.

The ticket presale starts next Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. and tickets go on sale to the public next Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m.

Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, plus Vince Gill and Deacon Frey also added dates in Phoenix, Austin, Houston, Chicago and Toronto.

"Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed," the Eagles wrote on social media in July. "But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. … We hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on."

