Elderly woman's wallet stolen in distraction scheme, thousands of dollars spent in Daytona Beach: police

Stream FOX 35 News:

Police are searching for a woman who allegedly took part in a theft scheme that involved distracting an elderly woman, stealing her wallet and spending thousands of dollars without her permission, according to police.

The Port Orange Police Department shared a photo on social media of a woman wearing jeans, a black jacket and black hat walking out of a retail store in Port Orange last weekend. Police did not say where the theft happened.

The woman in the photo allegedly spoke with the victim as her male accomplice reached into her purse and stole her wallet, police said.

Later on, the elderly woman was notified by her bank that several thousand dollars worth of unauthorized transactions had occurred in Daytona Beach shortly after the theft, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Detective Turchon at 386-506-5899 or CrimeStoppers of North East Florida.

Police are also using this case as an opportunity to remind residents to stay vigilant while shopping: