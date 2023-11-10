Electric Daisy Carnival takes over Orlando's Tinker Field

Electronic dance music will be on center stage during this weekend's Electric Daisy Carnival in Orlando.

An estimated 100,000 people will attend each night this weekend. This year's carnival is the 12th in Orlando. EDC said online tickets are 95% of the way to a sellout.

The carnival says online it’s 95% of the way there to a sellout. The weekend is forecast to be hotter than normal, meaning hydration will be key. EDC said online it will offer free water refill stations and will have free on-site medical staff.

The carnival has a stated zero-tolerance drug policy, but FOX 35 News has reported on overdoses at the event in years past. Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma referenced EDC and warned of fentanyl at a news conference this week on drugs.

"This weekend is going to be incredibly important," Lemma said. "There’s going to be a lot of people who are looking to have a lot of fun and being aware, being informed, and having the tools necessary are going to be crucial to not only address this weekend but others as well."

Orlando police sent FOX 35 a statement about safety at EDC.

"As with any large-scale event, the safety and security of everyone remains the Orlando Police Department's top priority," the statement read. "While we don't discuss specific security measures, we always assess the needs of the event to make any necessary security modifications in order to provide proper public safety. The Orlando Police Department wants to remind our community to always call 9-1-1 or flag down an officer working the event if they see anything suspicious. Whether security measures are visible or not, officers are always working on the streets and behind the scenes to ensure the safety of our city."

Sam Ings, a former Orlando city commissioner, said he's opposed the event in Orlando since the beginning. Ings said he's worried about noise pollution in the surrounding neighborhoods.

"Yes it’s going to be loud, but that’s for the attendees, not for the people living on the outskirts of this, and they are reaping the repercussions from the loud music," Ings said.

FOX 35 reached out to EDC organizer Insomniac for a response about volume but has not heard back.

The festival runs through Sunday with shows ending at midnight each of the three nights.