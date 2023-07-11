'Emaciated and lethargic' horses seized by Florida deputies in Volusia County

article

Volusia County sheriff's deputies responded to a residence in Seville on Saturday following reports there were four horses on the property, two of which were in decent shape but two that were extremely emaciated and lethargic.

Deputies said they observed a small fenced pasture that was almost completely bare, with only a few weeds and no grass. They also said there was no feed or hay. Adjacent to the pasture, a small holding pen with temporary fencing was also bare, they said. It was inside that holding pen where they located the two dehydrated horses.

Four horses were rescued from a farm in Seville, Florida by Volusia County sheriff's deputies. [Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office]

Four horses were rescued from a farm in Seville, Florida by Volusia County sheriff's deputies. [Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office]

"A small amount of hay appeared to have been recently thrown on the ground, but there were no other signs of any feed accessible," said a spokesperson with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. "Visible signs of their poor health included protruding spine, ribs, shoulder blades and hip bones, matted mane and tail, inflamed eye, overgrown front hooves, sores, and scabs."

Four horses were rescued from a farm in Seville, Florida by Volusia County sheriff's deputies. [Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office]

Deputies contacted the owner and got his consent to take all four horses to a rescue facility. The sheriff’s office is in the process of taking legal custody of the horses and criminal charges are pending.