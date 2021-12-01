Employee hospitalized after driver plows into Winter Garden Jersey Mike's Subs

A Winter Garden Jersey Mike’s Subs has been boarded up after a car plowed into the building, injuring an employee standing inside. Witnesses say the glass door ended up on top of her.

"It came off of the frame and then the actual door was on top of the team member so we took it off of her and pushed it to the side and left her until the ambulance got here. That way we knew she was safe," said Zach Bisson, a Cold Stone employee who works two doors down.

Police say a driver accidentally hit the gas as she reached for her credit card – slamming into the restaurant on Daniels Road.

"We were making ice cream and I felt the building shake," Bisson told FOX 35 News.

Bisson says he ran outside and rushed to help the Jersey Mike’s employee who was hurt. After the glass door was pulled off of her, police say she was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

"It’s a good thing that she wasn’t outside of that glass because she could have been much more injured," Bisson said.

Investigators say the driver was cited and her car towed away from the scene.

Jersey Mike’s has been left with a big clean up. The entrance is essentially gone with glass and metal all over the place.

"I saw this happen and I was like, ‘Whoa!’ Because this is a pretty good area. I’ve never seen anything crazy like this happen," said Doyle, a local delivery driver.

The owner of the Winter Garden Jersey Mike’s says he will be closed indefinitely to get everything repaired.

He says he’s grateful the accident didn’t happen at a busy time – when more people would have been inside and possibly hurt.

