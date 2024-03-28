First look inside Epic Universe's How To Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk land: Rides, attractions, and shows

Universal revealed more details on what guests can expect when Epic Universe – Universal's brand-new Florida theme park – opens in the summer of 2025. On Thursday, Universal shared a first look inside one of the park's highly-anticipated lands, How To Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk, including the rides, attractions, and shows.

"Previously, we got details on the Celestial Park, which is the hub of the park, and now we've got the Isle of Berk, which, if you aren't familiar with the films, think Vikings and dragons, kind of like a kid-friendly version of Lord of the Rings," said Seth Kubersky, of TheUnofficialGuides.com.

Here is what we know.

Epic Universe will consist of five lands.

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

Super Nintendo World

Dark Universe

Celestial Park

"Surrounding the whole park, you're going to have a luxury hotel with an entrance directly into the park, plus two value-priced hotels," Kubersky explained, "almost doubling the size of Universal's footprint here in Orlando."

It will be Universal's fourth theme park in Orlando, Florida – joining Universal Orlando Resort, Universal's Islands of Adventure, and Universal's Volcano Bay.

"To think that that is just a small piece of — there are three more of these to come — is very exciting," added Blake Taylor of Attractions Magazine.

How To Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk | 4 attractions, 1 show, and character meet-and-greets

This land is based on DreamWorks Animation's highly successful animated series, How To Train Your Dragon. It will feature four attractions, including a coaster and a water ride, a live-action show, character meet-and-greets, restaurants, and retail stores.

"Guests visiting Berk will encounter one of the most breathtaking environments Universal has ever created – complete with immense architecture featuring hand-carved details, lush landscaping, and extraordinary heights of rolling hills surrounding vibrant dragon houses and local establishments. And everywhere guests look within the bustling village, they’ll find endless activity – from active dragons in their natural habitats and sheep attempting to disguise themselves as Terrible Terror dragons to sporadic bouts of fire – making Isle of Berk an attraction unto itself," Universal said in a news release.

Kubersky described one interactive element that's sure to excite fans of the How to Train Your Dragon movie franchise.

"You'll be able to purchase and wear [an interactive dragon] on your shoulder that will have different effects as you move around the park, much like the interactive wands in the Harry Potter area."

Epic Universe: What we know about the attractions

Hiccup's Wing Gliders

"On this family thrill coaster, Hiccup invites brave new Vikings to take a ride in his latest glider contraption – a winged flying machine that launches aspiring Dragon Riders into the sky for a dragon’s eye view of Berk," Universal said in a news release.

Vikings and their families will ride alongside Hiccup and Toothless – reaching speeds of 45 mph – as they take a tour of Berk, experiencing what it could be like to ride a dragon.

Fyre Drill

It looks like everyone will get wet on this attraction! Join mischievous viking twins, Ruffnut and Tuffnut, and compete against each other in a "wet-and-wild boat battle" aboard colorful dragon boats. There will also be flame-like targets that guests will try to hit – critical training when living among dragons, Universal said.

Dragon Racer's Rally

"Berk’s new Vikings racers can practice aerobatic maneuvers and high-speed barrel rolls on two Viking-made dragon-riding trainers that reach heights of up to 67 feet in the air."

People will be able to decide how "wild" or "mild" they want the experience to be "as they perform high-flying, gravity-defying, swooping and soaring skills that are necessary to earn the accolades worthy of a true champion dragon racer."

The Untrainable Dragon

This will be one of the live shows at Epic Universal. It's described as a live show inspired by the "Untrainable" show at Universal Beijing Resort.

"This dragon-filled live spectacular takes guests on an unforgettable journey with beloved characters Hiccup, Toothless, Gobber, and Astrid as they work together to solve the mystery of The Untrainable Dragon. This heartwarming story comes to life with captivating musical numbers, breathtaking sets, and life-sized dragons soaring overhead."

Viking Training Camp

When the little vikings need a break from the rides or perhaps time to get out some of the extra energy, they'll be able to "climb, slide and explore" at Viking Training Camp, an interactive play structure.

"Junior Vikings will learn everything they need to know about dragons as they climb, slide and explore their way through this sprawling interactive adventure play camp – featuring a Viking agility course, a Toothless-themed teeter-totter, baby Gronckle dragon climbers and so much more."

Meet Hiccup and Toothless

No day could be complete without meeting Hiccup and his dragon pal, Toothless.

Both will be at the Haddock Paddock for meet-and-greets and photos. Though, Universal also teased visits from other vikings and dragons walking around Berk.

Epic Universe: What we know about the food

There will be at least three eateries inside Epic Universe's How To Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk.

Mead Hall: The beating heart of Berk and the village’s main gathering hall, Mead Hall is where guests can feast like a Viking and enjoy a savory menu featuring a variety of meats, fish, sandwiches and more along with a collection of meads and ciders.

Spit Fyre Grill: Overlooking the action of the Fyre Drill water attraction, Spit Fyre Grill is a quick-service dining location featuring delicious, hearty meals flame-seared by a helpful (unseen) dragon fry cook.

Hooligan’s Grog & Gruel: Guests can grab quick bites at this festive racing-themed food stand located in the Viking Camp.

There will also be stores for people to shop: Viking Traders, How To Treat Your Dragon, Hiccup's Work Shop, and Toothless' Treasures.

