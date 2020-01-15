Eustis police captain who was shot by suspect returns to work

article

He's back!

Eustis Police Captain Gary Winheim is back on the job after being shot in the ear by a man at a Winn-Dixie last month.

"Ladies and gentlemen put your hands together and let’s welcome back Captain Winheim to full duty!!!!" the department wrote in a post on Facebook.

The photo shows Winheim standing next to a Ford F-150 giving the thumbs up. One of his colleagues is seen wearing a Storm Trooper mask.

Winheim was taken to a hospital to have a bullet removed after being shot by the suspect, 38-year-old Jayson Colvin, police say.

Colvin was located in a wooded area and was shot and killed by law enforcement after exchanging gunfire with them.

Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell said the suspect was armed and behaving in an aggressive manner.

Members of the SWAT team ordered Colvin to put down his weapon.

Grinnell said when he did not, deputies opened fire.

"He failed to comply with the SWAT team's demands and the subject is now deceased," Sheriff Grinnell said. "Multiple deputies opened fire on the individual."