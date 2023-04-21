Florida jogger fends off attacker with water bottle in broad daylight

It’s every female jogger’s worst nightmare.

Eustis Police said a man ran up to a young woman on Country Club Drive and grabbed her from behind, then began forcing himself on her. This happened in broad daylight at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers said the neighborhood where it happened, by Country Club Road, is extremely safe. There’s a trail nearby that’s popular for walkers and joggers.

"It’s crazy, you never know if it could happen to you," said Chey Lolly after hearing the news. She had been walking with a friend in the same area where the attack happened.

Yash Patel was walking there as well. "I have three sisters," said Patel. "It’s a little different from a male perspective, but it’s still scary to hear that, especially so close to home."

The Eustis Police Department said there were a couple of neighbors nearby who heard the woman screaming and came over to help but got there after the guy had already run away.

"I’m pretty shaken up about it," said Lolly. "I’m scared to be out here. Kind of want to go hang out somewhere else now. Don’t really want to walk here anymore."

Lolly says she doesn’t think her feelings on that would change even if the guy is caught.

"I feel like it’s still kind of scary knowing it happened somewhere where you live."

Police said the attack happened from behind. She was able to fight the man off by striking him in the head with her water bottle. He fled the area and was last seen running in a southeast direction. The woman was able to provide a vague description.

Detectives are talking with people who live in the neighborhood, hoping someone’s home security cameras caught something on video that could help them catch the suspect.

He is described as a Black man, standing six feet tall, wearing all black, with a black hoodie and blue and black face mask. No other details have been released. Anyone with tips that could help detectives is asked to call the Eustis Police Department at (352) 357-4121.