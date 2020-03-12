Events in Central Florida canceled because of coronavirus concerns

article

Events across the state are being canceled as positive cases of coronavirus continue to rise.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Florida Department of Health says that there are 30 people in the state with positive cases of coronavirus. Three of these are not Florida residents. The cases span over 15 different Florida counties. Five other Florida residents have COVID-19 but are isolated in another state. There have been two coronavirus deaths in Florida so far. They were both elderly patients with underlying conditions. 476 people are currently being monitored.

Here are some of the events being canceled as officials attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19:

ORANGE COUNTY

OSCEOLA COUNTY

To be announced.

SEMINOLE COUNTY

To be announced.

VOLUSIA COUNTY

To be announced.

BREVARD COUNTY

To be announced.

LAKE COUNTY

The Lake County Government has postponed all county-sponsored events through the end of March. Any future events are pending through recommendations from the COVID-19 task force. For updates, visit the Lake County Emergency Management Facebook page

The 43rd Annual Leesburg Art Festival has been postponed. It was scheduled for March 14 through 15. New dates will be announced at a later time.

FLAGLER COUNTY

To be announced.

MARION COUNTY

All extra-curricular school events have been canceled in Marion County out of an abundance of caution through March 24. Further announcements will be shared on the Marion County Schools website

ALACHUA COUNTY

Dance Marathon at the University of Florida has been canceled. The school said that while this is a disappointment for them, they must prioritize the health and well-being of everyone at the school. Questions or concerns can be emailed to floridadm@floridadm.org

POLK COUNTY

To be announced.

FOX 35 will continue to update this story as more events are canceled across the state of Florida.

IF YOU FEEL SICK

The symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms sometimes don’t show for two to 14 days after infection.

To prevent exposure, avoid contact with people who are sick. Health officials advise that you also regularly and effectively wash your hands, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, cover sneezes and coughs with tissues, and stay home if you are sick.

MORE NEWS: These major events, concerts called off amid COVID-19 outbreak

If you display coronavirus symptoms, you should contact a local health organization and make them aware of your condition prior to arrival while also following specific instructions or guidelines they may have. It may also be beneficial to wear a face mask prior to an appointment. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 and let them know if you have been infected or believe that you may be.

If you are infected, a medical professional or another authority will likely advise that you remain isolated while sick. This includes staying at home and not going into public places or large events.

