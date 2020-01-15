'Evil raised its head': Man shot dead after attacking deputies with a knife at gas station in The Villages

article

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says that a man was shot dead after attacking two deputies with a knife at a gas station in The Villages.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night at a Circle K gas station. Officials say that a man attacked the deputies with a large knife as they were refueling their patrol vehicles.

"He pulled up in the parking lot, jumped out of his vehicle with a knife and really surprised them."

That's when the deputies were forced to open fire.

"An adult male was transported to an area hospital. This is a developing situation," the Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

The deputies rendered aid to the suspect before the ambulance arrived.

In an update Wednesday morning, the Sheriff's Office said the suspect had died.

All deputies involved were not injured. Officials say they do not know why the man attacked the law enforcement officers.

The deputies are on paid administrative leave, which is standard practice.

Employees inside the gas station were unharmed. The investigation has been turned over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.