Family, friends remember toddler killed last year on what would have been 2nd birthday

For most, January 1, 2020 brought hope for a brighter year ahead. But for Shannon Zisa, the day brought back haunting memories.

Shannon and a group of friends wearing shirts with “Zisa Strong” across the chest, gathered along Maitland Boulevard and Eden Park Road to look back on a life cut short. It was June 2, 2019 when Shannon, her husband Zane and their daughter, Adalyn, were out for a family bike ride. Altamonte Springs police say a car driven by Shonda Wallace, jumped the curb striking the family. Adalyn was killed. Her father Dane was critically injured and in a coma.

Shannon sustained multiple injuries to her leg that has required numerous surgeries. She still uses a walker to get around. But today was about Adalyn.

“She was an angel that walked world for a really short time.”, Shannon tells FOX 35 News.

Shannon says her husband, Dane, lay in a coma for weeks after the accident. He has only recently re-learned to feed himself. He is still unable to walk on his own. She is recovering from injuries to her leg that she sustained in the accident. She has had several surgeries and still more to come.

The family has a Go Fund Me page set up to help with mounting medical bills. According to Zisa, the woman who hit the family did not have auto insurance. That woman, Shonda Wallace, faces multiple charges connected with the crash. She is currently out of jail on bond.