Family holds vigil for Florida woman, baby killed in stabbing and apartment fire

An Orlando family gathered on Thursday, not for Thanksgiving Day celebrations, but for a vigil to remember their loved ones killed in Daytona Beach a few days prior.

On Tuesday, November 21, fire crews arrived at Den’Jah "Nickie" Moore’s apartment to find it fully engulfed in flames. According to Daytona Beach Police, it had been set on fire. Moore, 30, found inside the apartment with stab wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Den'Jah Moore

"We’re going to miss her… definitely. We’re going to miss her for each holiday when we look around, and she’s not there. We’re going to miss her because she’s always there – very caring, caring, caring person… and I’m going to miss her smile most of all," said Willene Downes, Moore’s grandmother. "She was a wonderful person, wonderful person, wonderful person… always there for everybody."

Moore’s three children were also left in the apartment. Her youngest son, Messiah, died at a nearby hospital.

"He was 10 months old," said Amelia Moore, Moore’s aunt. "[He] didn’t even get to make it to his first birthday because of this monster."

Charles Ivy, 34, is now charged in their murders. He and Moore’s two children, four- and five-year-old Dove and Dakota are being treated at Shands Hospital in Gainesville.

According to Amelia Moore, the Florida Department of Children and Families will not let the Moore family near the toddlers – and they don’t know why.

"They [were] intubated, and they was supposed to be waking them up today," Amelia Moore said. "We don’t know what they saw, we don’t know what they heard, and they’re going to be screaming for their mother."

Although Thursday’s gathering was a somber one, the Moore family said they are thankful for one thing: the first responders who risked their lives to save the toddlers.

"We’re going to make sure they never forget their mother and know that she loved them," said Amelia Moore.

Ivy is in custody facing multiple charges, including two counts of premeditated murder, two counts of attempted murder, and arson.