Family of Florida mom fatally shot through door to speak after Susan Lorincz not charged with murder

The family of Ajike "AJ" Owens held a virtual news conference no Tuesday after learning the woman accused of shooting and killing her through a front door will not be charged with murder.

Community members and the family had pushed for the suspect, Susan Lorincz's charge of manslaughter to be upgraded to murder, but State Attorney William Gladson announced Monday there was "insufficient evidence" to prove the woman had a "depraved mind," – a required element of second-degree murder. Gladson said firing through a closed door didn’t show that.

Gladson said Lorincz is charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of assault after allegedly firing a shot through her front door as Owens – her neighbor – knocked to confront her about a reported dispute with Owens' children on June 2.

If convicted of the manslaughter charge, Lorincz faces up to 30 years in prison. She was granted a bond earlier this month but remains in jail because she said she’s not able to pay it.