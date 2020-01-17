Family: Port Orange father put in medically-induced coma after getting flu

Johnny Johnson was put in a medically-induced coma after getting the flu the day after Christmas. The Port Orange father is still in the hospital.

The Johnson family was celebrating Christmas together when 50-year-old Johnny Johnson and his wife, Frankie, got the flu the next day. Frankie got better, but Johnny didn’t and is still in the hospital.

The Johnson family tells FOX 35 News that the flu progressed into severe Pneumonia in both lungs. They said doctors put him on dialysis when his kidneys started failing. He was also put in a medically induced coma. The family says Johnny didn’t get the flu shot.

A family friend, Randy Stegall, said it’s been hard on the Johnson family.

“It’s a complete shock for them because you think about it, about a month ago they’re getting ready to celebrate Christmas, having a good holiday season and now he’s fighting for his life,” said Stegall.

According to the Center for Disease Control about 120,000 people have been hospitalized for the flu across the country.

Stegall’s wife started a fundraiser to help the Johnson family and it’s gaining momentum. If you would like to donate, click here.

“When you’re going through things like that, the financial burden is very stressful. Hopefully, we can take a little bit off their plate,” said Stegall.