Family says child hit and killed by school bus was cancer survivor: 'He had already been through a lot'

A 9-year-old boy died on Tuesday after being hit by an Orange County school bus, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The family of Elyas Marshall-Rodriguez described the child as a fighter, having battled cancer at a young age and was in remission. He had big dreams of playing professional ball, they said. The loss is taking a devastating toll on his mom and siblings.

"He had already been through a lot in his life, so for this to happen," said Trenae Gayle, Marshall-Rodriguez's cousin. "There's nothing that can be done to take away what she's going through. After the cameras leave, after the mourners leave, she will always have to deal with this pain. Her last born and her baby."

You could feel the sadness at the Waterford East Apartments on Wednesday as family and friends are now building a memorial for Elyas.

"I was walking by, and I just started to cry because I can't imagine what they're going through," said Zuleyma Cleaussell, who lives in the apartment complex.

The family has created a GoFundMe to cover the costs of Elyas' funeral expenses and help support his immediate family. Some of the nearby businesses have answered the call for help.

"I urge local businesses to stand united and support this family during this tragic and devastating loss. Before we are business owners, we are mothers, fathers, daughters, and sons – and now is the time to support this community and give back to them just as they have supported us," said Lydia Marouf, owner of Layalina Hookah Lounge. "My deepest condolences go out to the family, and friends, and community as this tragedy has impacted us all."

In a preliminary report, state troopers said the 9-year-old may have run back towards the bus after getting off, crawled underneath as it was moving, and was hit.

Orange County Public Schools confirmed some of the buses are equipped with 360 cameras that are activated when the bus is in reverse or if the left or right arrow is on. It's not clear yet if this bus had the equipment.

Troopers said Tuesday that they had reviewed the surveillance video from the school bus and the apartment complex and interviewed at least one witness as the investigation continues.

Neighbors said they hope the family gets more answers soon.

"No one should ever outlive their child," said Ismael Cleaussell, who lives in an apartment.

The family said a candlelight vigil was planned in Elyas' honor.