Family travels across country to Florida in hopes of getting vaccine

Jon Bailey and his family have traveled across the country on six wheels from California to the Sunshine State, in search of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Their landing spot? Florida's Space Coast. They are hoping to get more than some sunshine.

"We decided it would be better to be, instead of unemployed and unvaccinated, to come to Florida and get both. We are actually hearing rumors and maybe a little more than rumors from our followers on social media that this county in particular if you hang around a CVS or Walgreens at the end of the day, a lot of the vaccines that are being passed up on are being distributed," Bailey said.

RELATED: California family hits the road for Florida in search of coronavirus vaccine

Making a few pits stops along the way, Bailey met up with their family. He said they are playing their trip by ear. And even though this RV family isn’t in the right age group, they are still hunkering down in Florida for a while, in case vaccines become available.

Advertisement

"There are a lot of places to put an RV in Florida and we found a spot here on the Space Coast. It is a nice little RV park and we are kind of just hanging out for a little bit, just trying our luck and seeing if an opportunity presents itself to get vaccinated," Bailey said.

RELATED: More Publix pharmacies in Florida to offer COVID-19 vaccine

They aren’t the only ones camping out here. Bailey says other RV families are making the trip.

"We are allowed that flexibility with the RV where if we get here and see that’s not the case, we can leave. If we get here and find a couple more breadcrumbs…then we will stick around and we will keep asking and networking and talking to people," Bailey said.

If you want to follow their adventures you can follow the family on social media at "The Wildthornbaileys."

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.