FAMU announces passing of former president, Dr. Frederick S. Humphries Sr

article

Florida A&M University (FAMU) has announced the passing of one of its former presidents.

Frederick S. Humphries, Sr., Ph.D. died in Orlando on Thursday, according to a statement released by FAMU. He was 85.

Dr. Humphries had a distinguished career in higher education as the longest-serving FAMU president and president of Tennessee State University (TSU), in Nashville. Dr. Humphries, under whose leadership FAMU was named College of the Year, was a renowned scholar, charismatic, visionary, and innovative administrator and admired public servant.

"We have been informed of the unfortunate passing of Dr. Frederick S. Humphries, the eighth president of Florida A&M University. The dark clouds have indeed gathered on the horizon. Dr. Humphries is one of FAMU’s favorite sons. He committed his life to the advancement of higher education, in particular within the HBCU community, and changed the trajectory of FAMU," Larry Robinson, Ph.D., FAMU’s 12th President, said in a statement. "We join the Humphries family, friends and Rattlers around the world in celebrating a life dedicated to service and one well lived."

Advertisement

Information provided by Florida A&M University.