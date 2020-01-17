Father-in-law of murdered St. Cloud mother back in jail after judge revokes bond

article

The father-in-law of Nicole Montalvo is back in jail after a judge agreed with state prosecutors to revoke the bond he was granted earlier this week.

FOX 35's Amanda McKenzie reports that Angel Luis Rivera is back in custody.

Rivera is the father-in-law of murdered St. Cloud mother Nicole Montalvo. Rivera was released from jail Monday after prosecutors took too long to bring forth more evidence for charges connecting him to Montalvo's murder.

He was only charged with failure to report a death and abuse of a dead body.

The next day, the state released hundreds of pages of documents, including a witness testimony from one of his son's incriminating him at the scene.

Jail letters reportedly from Rivera to his wife stated that he told her to not be afraid and that "we haven't done nothing wrong." He goes on to say, "I'm sure someone helped Chris."

Other documents include an interview from Nicole's brother-in-law, Nicholas Rivera, who told detectives he was home the day Nicole was killed. He says he saw Nicole, her father-in-law, and Nicole's estranged husband, Christopher Otero-Rivera, going in and out of the house and garage. He then he says he "stepped out to the garage and saw Nicole dead on the floor."

He then reportedly told authorities that he saw Rivera operating an excavator, which detectives believe was used to bury Nicole's remains.

During a hearing on Friday, the judge agreed that Rivera belongs behind bars for now and he was taken back to jail. Several people in the courtroom applauded the judge's decision.