Fentanyl leading cause of drug-related deaths in Florida, according to 2021 FDLE report

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) says drug-related deaths recorded in the state in 2021 represented a 10% increase in similar deaths from the previous year. Among those deaths, fentanyl caused most deaths, followed by cocaine, the agency said.

The FDLE announced the findings in its 2021 annual drug report on Monday. There were 264,834 deaths in Florida in 2021. Of the 36,523 deaths investigated by Florida’s medical examiners, toxicology results determined that the drugs listed below were present at the time of death in 16,138 deaths, the report states. The vast majority of the 16,138 deaths had more than one drug occurrence, according to FDLE.

"When reporting the data, Florida’s medical examiners were asked to distinguish between the drugs determined to be the cause of death and those drugs that were present in the body at the time of death," the report reads. "A drug is indicated as the cause of death only when, after examining all evidence, the autopsy, and toxicology results, the medical examiner determines the drug played a causal role in the death."

