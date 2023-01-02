FHP: 3 dead in 21-vehicle pileup on Interstate 75 in Florida

Three people have died after 21 vehicles crashed on Interstate 75 in northern Florida on Monday.

Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release that the 21-vehicle pileup happened on northbound Interstate 75 at milepost 414, near the intersection of U.S. highways 41 and 441 near Lake City. The crashes were reported at 12:40 a.m.

Because of the "complex scene," the roadway was closed for several hours, but has since reopened, FHP said. No other details have been released, such as the cause of the crash or the names of those who died. The investigation is ongoing, FHP said.