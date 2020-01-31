FHP: Infant seriously injured in Florida Turnpike crash

article

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating a crash scene on the Florida Turnpike involving an injured infant.

It happened at around 9:25 a.m. on Friday.

Troopers say the crash involved two vehicles in the southbound lane at mile marker 261.

An infant was taken to the Arnold Palmer Hospital with serious injuries, according to FHP.

Lanes were closed as troopers worked to clear the roadway.

MORE NEWS: Second suspect in Orlando officer-involved shooting released from hospital