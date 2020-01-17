FHP: Orlando woman arrested for driving wrong way on S.R. 408 while under the influence

An Orlando woman is facing charges after the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says she was not only driving under the influence, but she was speeding the wrong way down State Road 408.

Roxanne Bartlett, 22, was arrested on Jan. 13.

According to FHP, a trooper was driving in the westbound lanes of the 408 when a speeding car was spotted traveling on the wrong side of the road.

"Shortly after I began driving west I saw headlights traveling in my direction at a high rate of speed, in what looked like the center lane," an FHP report stated. "I moved left to ensure that I did not collide head-on with the vehicle. The vehicle passed me at a high rate of speed, at speeds of at least 90 miles per hour."

Video shows the trooper putting on their patrol lights and went after to driver to try and stop her before an accident occurred.

"I made the decision, due to the vehicle being an immediate danger to the public, to travel on the wrong side of the roadway, attempting to stop the vehicle before she collided head on with a vehicle. I began traveling east in the westbound lanes, with my lights and sirens activated, at speeds above 100 miles per hour. As I began catching up to the vehicle, the vehicle continued to move from left to right, almost colliding head-on with multiple vehicles in the process."

The vehicle eventually pulled over and Bartlett was given a field sobriety test where she reportedly lost her balance several times. The trooper says that Bartlett stated that she did not know she was drunk. The trooper says the smell of alcohol was detected coming from Bartlett.

Advertisement

She was arrested for driving under the influence. She was taken to the Orange County Jail.