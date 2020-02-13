FHP releases video of Amber Alert suspects being arrested

The Florida Highway Patrol has released a video of the moment troopers pulled over a vehicle along Interstate 10 in Leon County and found missing 3-year-old Madeline Mejia.

The little girl's mother, 19-year-old Tania Duarte, and her boyfriend, 19-year-old Kevin Olmeda-Velias, were taken into custody on Monday after an Amber Alert was issued for Madeline. Video shows the occupants of the vehicle being patted down as Madeline is pulled from the car and carried away by law enforcement.

Duarte and Olmeda-Velias were arrested. Police said the other two suspects in the vehicle were released and taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Police said Madeline's father was not completely forthcoming with the original information he provided to police.

When confronted, he reportedly advised that he was contacted by a relative while at work and informed Duarte had taken the child. Upon learning this, he called 911 while traveling back to Apopka from work. However, police said that he heard from an unknown dispatcher that there was no crime if the mother has the child, so he was scared he would not see his daughter again. He allegedly provided the abduction story in hopes it would assist in recovering his daughter.

For now Madeline Mejia is at home safe with her dad. "I am really happy, I am happy to have my daughter and give her the time she deserves, taking care of her and protecting her, and for me, my daughter is everything."

The father does have lawful custody of his daughter and the mother did unlawfully take her, police confirmed though.