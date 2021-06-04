FHP: Woman, dog killed in hit-and-run crash in Kissimmee

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after they say a woman and her dog were killed in an early morning hit-and-run crash.

This happened on Friday around 6 a.m. along John Young Parkway near Hunter's Creek Blvd.

Troopers said the victim was walking from the west side to the east side of John Young Parkway, when a white sedan may have barely hit her. But as the woman kept walking, a dark SUV then hit and killed her. Troopers said the drivers of both vehicles left the scene.

The woman was walking inside a marked crosswalk. It does not appear that any other vehicles struck the woman.

"She’s run over by a darker colored SUV larger type vehicle – we don’t know what kind of vehicle this is -- in the center lane and thrown towards the inside left lane where she comes to rest," FHP Lt Kim Montes said. "Unfortunately, her small terrier-type dog that she was walking on a leash did not survive either."

The name of the victim has not been released as investigators are trying to identify her. If you saw the crash call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477), or the FHP at 407-737-2213.

